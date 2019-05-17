William Henry Haaga

1942-2019

William Henry Haaga died peacefully on April 29, 2019 at his home in League City. He spent many years living with the challenges of Lewy Body Dementia, and met each day with quiet strength and a positive outlook. Bill was born and raised in Geneseo, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Wendelin Haaga and Irene Tomlinson Haaga, infant sisters Mary Ann and Jean Irene, and grandson Paul Schrum.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years Lynette Amborn Haaga; son Curtis Haaga; son Randy Haaga and wife Maria; son Michael Haaga and wife Carol; daughter Michele Cholewinski Marousek and husband Steve; grandchildren Steven Haaga, Elizabeth Cholewinski, Sarah Cholewinski, David Cholewinski Jr., Joe Haaga, and Joanna Rogers; nieces Jennifer Krause, Kaylen Whetstone, and Ella Amborn; nephews Brian Krause and Lucas Amborn; his very dear cat Teacup; and many caring friends and relatives.

Bill's passion in life was always classic cars. He retired from Maxwell House Coffee in Houston. Bill was a calm, loving man who cared for his wife, family, and friends deeply.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 18th, 1:00pm, at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd Street, Galveston, Texas with Rev. Dr. Jerry Neff officiating. Memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org or the Galveston Symphony Orchestra. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary