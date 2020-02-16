|
William Clayburn Hamble, Jr.
1937-2020
William Clayburn Hamble, Jr., who embraced all he met as his nearest and dearest friend, passed away peacefully Friday morning, February 7, 2020 after a graceful endeavor against ALS. Though he had lost nearly all mobility, he would always muster the strength for another corny joke or more of his famous words of wisdom.
Clay, the name we all knew him by, was born August 31, 1937 at Methodist Hospital in Houston. Clay attended Lanier Junior High School, Lamar Senior High School and was a graduate of Sam Houston State University and attended the South Texas School of Law. Clay served honorably for six years in the Army Reserve, ready for any escalation of rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union, the perilously high stakes we all knew as the "Cold War".
Clay was proud of his humble background as a native Houstonian and of his lifetime of service to growth of this city that he loved. He enjoyed a career in all phases of the real estate industry, first as an appraiser for the City of Houston Tax Department and then as senior inspector for the City's Public Works Department. He continued to develop his acumen in the field of real estate management and ownership and was prosperous as a successful investor. He was also the eponymous authority on all things Houston – the City's history and development, and most thoroughly, it's "movers and shakers". If anyone needed a fact checker on all things Houston, they just asked Clay.
Clay aspired to be a "Renaissance Man", a goal he believed he never quite achieved. Instead he chose his gregarious, gracious and humble personality to engage and embrace a wide circle of friends. Clay was exceedingly grateful to the "Big Fellow Upstairs" for introducing him to Bill W. and Dr. Bob and the many wonderful friends he met through them and to all who made his life so joyous. And joyous he was. He would often laugh so hard that he would get out of breath and his raucous laughter still resounds in the ears and hearts of those who knew him.
But we all know Clay never met a stranger. He was ever ready to extend a hand, a hug, a word of advice, and a drink. He had that knack of simplifying problems and offering solutions no matter how large, small or seemingly insignificant, a gift that left the recipient feeling as if they were his most special concern.
Clay was privileged to have two wonderful women in his life. Susan, whom he said made a gentleman out of him, shared his life for forty-seven wonderful years. And he considered himself extremely fortunate to have spent the last six years with his second wife, Charlotte, whom he adored for all she contributed to his life. Clay traveled extensively throughout the world with both his partners. He and Susan were exceptionally fond of France, Paris in particular, where Clay acquired a fine collection of paintings and antiques. With Charlotte he traveled to Portugal, Spain, India, the Mediterranean and only recently they enjoyed a cruise around the coasts of Australia and New Zealand. He said he had been given everything that life could possibly provide. Clay knew he had lived a spectacular life and was blessed beyond measure.
Clay was predeceased by his father, William Clayburn Hamble, Sr., his mother Dorrace Glenora French Hamble, and his first wife Susan Huston Smith Hamble.
Clay is survived by his wife, Charlotte Land Hall Banham, two stepdaughters, Alix India Banham Waugh, her husband Sam and their son Seneca, and Clare Victoria Banham; his sister, Janice Marilyn Hamble Kringle and her husband Roland; his nephews Michael Kringle and wife Becky, Kirk Kringle and wife Ema; his nieces Mary Cathryn Mitchel and husband Larry, Robin Caldwell and husband Howard, their children, and of course his host friends whom he loved and considered family.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of St. John the Divine, 2450 River Oaks Blvd, Houston, TX 77019 on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1PM with a reception to follow at the church hall. In lieu of flowers, Clay would appreciate you making a donation to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020