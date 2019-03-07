William Dow Hamm, Jr.

1923-2019

William Dow Hamm, Jr, 95, of Midland, Texas passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, March 1, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at The Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity in Midland with the Rev. David Galletly and the Rev. Barbara Kirk Norris officiating. A reception at the church will follow the service.

Dow was born on November 25, 1923 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to William Dow Hamm and Helen Berry Hamm. He graduated from Houston Lamar High School in 1941 and the University of Texas in 1947. He served in the Navy during World War II stationed on the Navy ship USS Bataan.

In 1944 Dow married Bettie Scott Moores in Houston and they began their married life together. Dow was employed at Humble Oil Company as a Scout and a Landman and thus began a long and eventful career in the oil industry. In Midland, Texas Dow was the founder, President and owner of the Windlands Corporation, a family business owning hundreds of non-operated working interests and royalty interests in oil and gas properties located in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Kansas.

Dow was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church for over 50 years, and was a long time member of the Exchange Club of Midland, and a lifetime member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. Dow was recently named Honorary Member of the Exchange Club of Midland.

He is survived by his son William Dow Hamm III of Houston, his daughter Mary Helen Hamm Phillips and husband Rick Phillips of New Braunfels, his daughter Nancy Ann Hamm Lindell and Peter Botes of Midland and his son David Moores Hamm of New Braunfels. Grandchildren include Chris Hamm and wife Stephanie of Telluride, Colorado, Colin Hamm and Katherine Borrelli both of Houston, Courtney Meadows and husband Joel of Houston, Megan Brignon and husband Nate of Midland. Great grandchildren include Bella Hamm, Sawyer Hamm, Isabella Borrelli, Bettie Grace Borrelli, Jack Borrelli, Julia Scott Meadows, Ben Brignon, and Sam Brignon.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Bettie Scott Moores Hamm. Dow and Bettie were married for sixty-six years.

Honorary pallbearers will be Hyle Doss of Midland and Bob Berry of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The family wishes to thank caregiver Stephanie Lister as well as Hospice of Midland. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be donated to the Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity or Hospice of Midland.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019