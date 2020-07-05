William Lawrence Hass (Bill)
1939-2020
William Lawrence Hass (Bill), loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend died on Friday, June 26, 2020 in a Houston hospital after a long battle with COPD. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri on September 14, 1939, grew up in Lexington, Kentucky before moving to Texas as a young man to work on a seismic crew. He soon moved to Houston where he lived the rest of his life. He was a typographer in the Graphic Arts field and the proprietor/owner of Technical Typesetting for most of his career. He was active in the PIGC (Printing Industries of the Gulf Coast) and served on the board of the Graphic Arts Credit Union. His company, Technical Typesetting, won the "Best Use of Type" award at the Graphic Excellence Awards 1986. When desktop publishing changed the typesetting world, he went to work at The Houston Chronicle and then American Color until he retired in 2004.
Bill had a strong Christian faith and was a very active member of Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church for over 50 years, serving as usher, Sunday School teacher, Youth sponsor, Palmer Place volunteer and teacher of computer skills to the elderly.
He was a lover of the outdoors and enjoyed gardening for many years. His parents, sister and he all played golf, with Bill working as a caddy during his teenage years. He enjoyed quiet conversations. His kind, gentle spirit made him a favorite of many people. His proof reading and print organizational skills served his children well when it came to school projects and research papers. His family shares fond memories of long road trips and camping. Bill was known for meticulously wrapping bricks in presents for weight and always including a layer of newpaper under the wrapping paper, not to mention his love of putting paper clips and clothes pins on everything! He was famous for loading the dishwasher, never starting it until he was sure that not one more item could possibly fit.
He is predeceased by his parents, Beulah and Carl Hass of Lexington, KY, his sister-in-law Laura Walsh Bleil, his godson/nephew Brett Bleil and other family and friends. He is survived by his wife Barbara Walsh Hass, his son Andrew Lawrence Hass, daughter-in-law Elizabeth Schelski and grandson Hayden; his daughter Sarah Janssen and grandsons Carl, Noah and Wyatt Janssen, all of Houston, TX; his sister Carlene Hass Adams of Lexington, KY , brother-in-law Thomas Walsh of Seattle, WA, step sister-in-law Marcia Sanderson of Wimberley, TX, step brother-in-law David Rountree of Houston, TX; nieces Lori Adams of Lebanon, IN, Varina Bleil of Los Angeles, CA, Carol Gardner of Sealy, TX and Jennifer Sanderson of San Marcos, TX; nephews Doug Adams of Lexington, KY, Bryan Bleil of Austin, TX, John Sanderson of Wimberley, TX, David Walsh of Seattle, WA and other precious family members and friends.
There will not be a service for him at this time until it is safe to gather again. The family suggests donations to Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church Endowment Fund, 6221 Main Street,Houston, TX 77030 or to a charity of your choice
in lieu of flowers. There is a website to view the obituary and pictures and leave condolences, comments and memories: https://www.asacredchoice.com/memorials/william-hass/4250990/obituary.php