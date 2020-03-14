|
William H. Heisler, Jr.
1930-2020
On the night of March 5th, 2020, William H. Heisler, Jr. of Houston passed away at the age of 90. Billy was the son of Elma Lou Heisler and William H. Heisler, Sr. of Port Neches, Texas.
He attended both Lamar University and the University of Houston receiving degrees in both Geology and Petroleum Engineering. During his college years he also served in the armed services before launching his career in the oil and gas industry which culminated in tenure of over 35 years with Highland Resources. In May of 1962, he married Gail, whom he met at Sinclair Oil, and together they raised 2 daughters, Susan and Sharon. While his professional life didn't allow much time for hobbies, he had a lifelong love of history, geology, and hiking.
Bill is preceded in death by his father William Henry Sr., and his mother, Elma Lou. He is survived by his wife Gail, his two children, Susan and Sharon, son-in-law Bruce, and five loving grand-children: Hannah, Zachary, Maxwell, Abby, and Barrett. A small, graveside memorial service will be held at Oak Bluff Memorial Park Cemetery in Port Neches, TX on Saturday the 14th of March at 2:00 PM.
Memorial donations in honor of his beloved wife may be made to American Parkinson's Disease Association.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2020