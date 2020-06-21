William Henry "Dub" Kelly Jr.
1929 - 2020
William Henry "Dub" Kelly, Jr.
1929-2020
William "Dub" Kelly, Jr., resident of Clear Lake City, Texas, passed away on June 15,2020 at the age of 91. Dub is survived by his wife, Wanda; his children Debra Kelly-Ennis and her husband Joseph Nestic; Kathy Howie; William Henry Kelly III (King) and his wife M. Lourdes Fernandez Manzano; and grandchildren Patrick and Ellen. He is also survived by his nieces Jo Holtsman (Bill) and Joy Frazier; nephews Lindsay Stewart Sr (Linda), Larry Rolison, and Robert Rolison; grand nieces and nephews Kelley Holtsman, Dana Fowler, and Lindsay Stuart Jr.; great-great nephews Luke and Ian Fowler; and many others. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Caitlin Howie; siblings Betty Helen Frazier, Hiram Abiff Stewart (Iris), and Vera Rolison (Charles); and nephew Norris Frazier.
Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com to learn more about Dub's life.
In lieu of flowers, please make Tribute Gift Donations to YMCA. https://www.ymcahouston.org/give-form (Select Designation as "EA Smith Family YMCA" and choose gift "Is in memory of Dub Kelly"). If by mail send check to YMCA of Greater Houston P.O. Box 3007, Houston TX 77253 indicating on memo line "in memory of Dub Kelly".
Dub will buried at Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, Texas 77598 in a private family ceremony.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.
