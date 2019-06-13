William Henry Melton

1983-2019

William Henry Melton, an avid hunter and fisherman, a dedicated athlete, part-time survivalist, and loyal friend, passed away in Katy, Texas on June 9, 2019.

As a kid, Will was fearless – to the point of being reckless – and always worried his mother. After he and his band of neighborhood misfits "grew up", he attended The Kinkaid School. Will had a knack for doing whatever he did well and to the extreme, especially sports. A three sport athlete at Kinkaid, Will dedicated himself to his trade, particularly as a middle linebacker for the Falcons football team (#44). During his athletic career, he also set track and field records that still stand today. After graduating in 2002, Will went on to attend Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.

Born in McAllen, Texas, Will had South Texas running through his veins. Every chance he could—that is, when he wasn't running title on mineral interests as a landman and could step away from selling luxury cruises—Will would be found with his friends Tyler Allen, Michael Bryant, and J.P. Morgan at his family's ranch in Falfurrias, Texas. It was there that Will enjoyed the simple pleasures in life: sage in bloom, good friends, better stories, fresh meat, and cold beer. When in town, he was making lifelong friends in Katy with Michael and Dede Sanders, Abdi Hussein, among many others.

Will was his mother's pride, and his father's joy. He was a loving brother, and a playful uncle (venerably known as "Uncle Willie"). He was a devoted friend and gave freely to those who were in need.

Will was a big presence with an even bigger heart. He leaves behind his father George and his mother Patricia; his sister Alison, her husband Ted, and their children Henry, Gus and George; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Will also leaves behind his beloved dog, Ajax, who sat by his side through all kinds of weather, fetched his birds, and loved him as much as Will loved others.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m. at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services, located at 1734 W. Alabama St., Houston, Texas, 77098.