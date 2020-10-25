1/1
William Hensel
1957 - 2020
William O. Hensel
1957-2020
William O. Hensel- Born December 24, 1957 in Wurzburg, Germany -Died October 17, 2020 in Houston, TX after battling a variety of illnesses for a number of years. Bill graduated from W. T. Woodson High School in Fairfax, VA in 1976 and attended Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. While at Bowling Green, Bill was a member of the Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity. Bill worked as a chef at many different restaurants in Colorado and Texas in his early years before moving on to a career in telecommunications. Bill is survived by his mother, Leanne Hensel; his ex-wife, who remained a good friend, Becky Hensel; his son Robbie; and Damien- a grandson whom he adored. His siblings Karen (Joe) Macklin, Diane (Paul) Nadeau, and Dave (Jeanette) Hensel were privileged to be by his side during his last days. He was preceded in death by his father Robert E. Hensel. Many of Bill's closest friends remember him as a great friend, a terrific cook, and a "live life to the fullest" kind of guy. To his siblings he was the ultimate big brother, a role he took very seriously. No services are planned but a family celebration of Bill's life will be held in the spring. We will miss him tremendously but look forward to being reunited in Heaven. Rest well, rest in peace Bill.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2020.
