WILLIAM OTIS
HILLIARD, JR.
1941-2020
went home to be with the Lord on May 18. Your memory and beautiful spirit is forever cherished in our hearts. Private memorial services will be held at Richardson Mortuary, Houston, Texas, Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Services can be viewed livestream via Facebook.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 5, 2020.