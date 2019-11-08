|
William Braz Holt, Jr
1928-2019
William Braz Holt, Jr, 91, of Houston, TX died Saturday November 2nd, 2019.
A memorial will be held at 1pm Saturday 11/9 at the American Heritage Funeral Home at 10710 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77038
"Bill" Holt was born in Harrison, Arkansas on February 28, 1928.
He served in the Army following HS, to get his GI Bill. He attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, and earned his BA in Business.
He enjoyed great success in business and relationship building, and raised 6 kids with June Clay Holt.
Bill enjoyed his Arkansas Razorbacks, and was ever the avid and loyal fan.
Playing tennis was a favorite pastime of his for the better part of 70 years!
Everyone that knew him knew he enjoyed laughing more than anything else, and he shared his jokes and laughter daily.
He enjoyed an active social life, and lived his life fully!
He was in Hospice care for only 5 days, leaving this life surrounded by his family, and passing in relative ease.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents Wm. Braz and Martha Lois Fry Holt, sisters Betty, & Martha, and his brother Kenneth.
He is survived by his sister Merrilee, and his children Sara, Braz, Martha, David, Nancy & Jonathan, his grandsons Cooper, Will and Clay, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to N. Houston Hospice (Silverado) or the Hospice of your choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019