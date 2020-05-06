William Roger Howe

1933-2020

William Roger Howe, born May 18, 1933 in Minneapolis, MN, passed away on May 2, 2020 in Cypress, TX. William spent time in the Marine Corp and spent his career as a Air Traffic Controller for the FAA. He is survived by his wife, Majorie Howe. Funeral services will be held by Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home May 11, 2020 at 11:00am and visitation from 9:00am-11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Houston Area Live Streamers Club of Hockley, Texas.







