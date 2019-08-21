|
|
William "Bill" H. Hudgens, Jr.
1950-2019
William "Bill" H. Hudgens, Jr. of Houston, Texas was born July 30, 1950 and passed away Thursday evening August 15, 2019.
William was born to William H. Hudgens, Sr., and Annie Lou Sheffield Hudgens in Abilene, Texas.
The family later moved to the Oak Forest area of Houston, Texas where he would later graduate from Waltrip High School in 1969 and later attend the University of Houston.
He would later meet his loving wife, Margaret Sikes Hudgens, of 43 years while working for AT&T telephone and communications. He retired from AT&T in 2012 after 37 years of service.
Bill and Margaret resided in Houston, Texas where they raised three children.
Bill enjoyed several things in his life, which included a love of fishing, fellowship with friends, going on road trips, and spending time (countless hours) with his grandchildren and being involved in their activities.
He had a great sense of humor, enjoyed pulling pranks, faith in God, and the ability to make friends anywhere and everywhere.
He was the person you were always able to call and he would be there as soon as he could to help.
His grandchildren affectionately called him Boompah.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Sikes Hudgens, his children Deanna Mays and husband Mike, John Draeger, Jr. and his wife Karen, and William J. Hudgens and his wife Jennifer. His grandchildren, Madison and Makenzie Mays, Jaycie and Carson Draeger, Lane, Travis, and Aubrey Hudgens. He is preceded in death by his father William H. Hudgens, Sr. and his mother Annie Lou Sheffield Hudgens.
We celebrated his life on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Klein Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, The family requests that you make a donation to the in his name.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019