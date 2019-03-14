Home

Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-2330
William Smith
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home and Cemetery
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home and Cemetery
William J. "Bill" Smith


William J. "Bill" Smith Obituary
William "Bill" J. Smith
1930-2019
William "Bill" J. Smith, 88, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. He was born on September 30, 1930 in Houston, Texas. As a young child, he moved to Alief, TX where he grew up. Bill served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was an avid fisherman and loved riding on his tractor. Bill was the former owner of the Southwestern Elevator Corporation in Houston, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents; Bill and Lurline Smith, his brother; David Smith and sister; Willene Smith. Bill is survived by his wife, two daughters, and his sister. As well as many other dear family members and friends. Pallbearers to serve are; Norris Patterson, Dean Martin, Randy Martin, Matthew Martin, Kevin Habegger, and Jerry Huffman. A visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 beginning at 9am, a funeral service at 10am, with a following graveside service. A reception will then be held at 11:30am. All services to take place at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019
