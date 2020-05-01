William Charles "Bill" Jordan
1945-2020
William Charles "Bill" Jordan passed away on April 25, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Bill was born July 24, 1945 to Charles and Frances Jordan in Dallas, Texas. He moved with his family to Houston in the early 1950's. Bill married his high school sweetheart Sharon Lee McEuen on March 11, 1966, and they were happily married for 48 years, until her death.
Bill is survived by his daughters Kimberly Cerón and her husband Marco, Kristi Bonnin and her husband David; three grandsons, two sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 1, 2020.