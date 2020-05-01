William Jordan
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Charles "Bill" Jordan
1945-2020
William Charles "Bill" Jordan passed away on April 25, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Bill was born July 24, 1945 to Charles and Frances Jordan in Dallas, Texas. He moved with his family to Houston in the early 1950's. Bill married his high school sweetheart Sharon Lee McEuen on March 11, 1966, and they were happily married for 48 years, until her death.
Bill is survived by his daughters Kimberly Cerón and her husband Marco, Kristi Bonnin and her husband David; three grandsons, two sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
Full details can be found at www.earthmanhunterscreek.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
7134658900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved