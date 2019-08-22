|
William H. "Bill" Kaufman
1942-2019
William H . "Bill" Kaufman, 77, passed away on August 18th after a fierce battle with pancreatic cancer. Born to Jack Kaufman and Naomi McClain Kaufman in Okmulgee, Oklahoma Bill graduated from Okmulgee High School in 1960 turning his interest in electronics towards a degree in electrical engineering from Oklahoma State University. He spent his engineering career supporting both telecommunications and defense industries and later worked with the Harris County Appraisal District for over 20 years.
Beyond his vocation, he always brought a constant love of understanding how things worked, whether it was rebuilding engines, flying planes or tinkering with amateur radios. He lived life fully over the years, performing in community theatre, traveling to the holy lands and always pursuing a love of learning. As a devout man of faith and a fourth generation member of the Disciples of Christ, he believed in the transformative power of Christian community and church life. Church was always his second home and congregation his second family. Above all, he was a loving father and doting grandfather who cared deeply for family and was a devoted husband for almost 50 years.
He is survived by his daughter Angela, her husband Jack and his two beloved grandsons Connor and Owen, as well as his wife Sandra, his niece BJ Lewis Charles, her husband Galloway and their son Jordan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cypress Creek Christian Church in Spring, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019