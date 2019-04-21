Home

Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
8227 County Road 205
Plantersville, TX
Vigil
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
8227 County Road 205
Plantersville, TX
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
8227 County Road 205
Plantersville, TX
Committal
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
William Kelly Obituary
Rev. William T. Kelly
1942-2019
Rev. William T. "Fr. Bill" Kelly , born July 3, 1942, died on Holy Thursday, April 18, 2019.
A visitation for Fr. Bill will begin at 4:00 p.m., with a Vigil for the Deceased at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 8227 County Road 205, in Plantersville, Texas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, also at St. Mary's.
The Rite of Committal will immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
To read the full obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit josephjearthman.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019
