William Key Wilde

1933-2019

William Key Wilde was born on May 3, 1933, the second son of Louise Key and Henry Dayton Wilde. Bill was a native Houstonian and he loved and served his community all his life.

A member of First Presbyterian Church, he served as an elder, taught youth and adult Sunday school classes and volunteered in Main Street Ministries. He was a Trustee of the Presbyterian Church (USA) Foundation. A life member of the Board of Goodwill Industries, Bill also served as a Trustee of Schreiner College in Texas and Montreat College in North Carolina. He has been President of the downtown Houston Club as well as President of Houston County Club.

The practice of law was his calling and his partners at Bracewell were his closest associates for over fifty years. A graduate of the College of William and Mary in Virginia and the law school of The University of Texas at Austin, he served the legal community in Texas and across the country. Bill has been President of the Houston Bar Association, a Director of the State Bar of Texas, a Director of Texas Association of Defense Counsel, and a Fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers.

Bill cherished his family and friends. His wife of sixty-two years, Ann Austin, their four children and eight grandchildren were his joy, with whom he shared his love of music and fellowship in the mountains of North Carolina. Preceding and awaiting him are his parents, and his sister-in-law Martha Cloyes Wilde and his nephew William Cloyes Wilde. He is survived by his wife Ann, his son William Key Wilde, Jr. and his wife Sylvia Bors, their daughter Ilona Day and son William Key Wilde III (Liam); Austin Clayton Wilde and his wife Gina, their daughters Dylan and Clio and Dylan's husband Preston; Adrienne Wilde and her former husband, Bradley Greer, and their son, Harry Key Wilde Greer; Michael Carlton Wilde and his wife Ann and their children Adrienne Irene, Blake Marzetti, and Cecile Dalbey Wilde.

He leaves behind his brother Henry Dayton Wilde Jr. and his wife Martha ""Cis"" and his bother Carlton Dalbey Wilde. Numerous nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces make up the family who love him and who have come together over the years to celebrate the joy of a life well lived.

We leave him in the arms of his God and his Savior, Jesus Christ. The memorial service will be held at two o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, April 26, 2019 in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church of Houston, 5300 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77004.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Houston Hospice, Houston

Aphasia Recovery Center, Goodwill Industries or the charitable organization of your choice. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary