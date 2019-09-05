|
William (Bill) Louis Klotz
1962-2019
William (Bill) Louis Klotz passed away at home on September 2, 2019. He was born in Victoria, TX on July 20, 1962 to parents Bill and Dorothy Klotz. He is survived by three sons Bryan Klotz and wife Brittany, Barry Klotz and wife Chelsea and Andrew Klotz, all of CO; grandchildren Aiden, Caleb, Christopher, Parker, Haylie, Harper and Declan; Father Bill W. Klotz, sister Lynda King and husband Allen, sister Mary Lou McClung and husband Hugh, brother Wayne Klotz and wife Karen, sister Kay Struzick and husband Gary; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was a proud veteran of the US Army, but he fought his bravest battles against MS. He was an active member of the MS Society and Michael DeBakey Houston Blasters Team. He was honored by all who rode on his behalf in the MS150 and other events to fight MS.
Bill was a member of Tallowood Baptist Church where a memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 5. A reception will follow.
The family offers appreciation to Cynthia Jenkins, his faithful caregiver of eight years.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019