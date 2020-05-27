William Knox
Brown, M.D.
1920-2020
William Knox Brown, M.D. was born in Austin, Texas, on the 31st of July 1920, and passed away in Houston on Sunday, the 24th of May 2020. He was 99 years of age.
A more detailed obituary is to be published. Also, arrangements for a memorial service are pending and will also be announced when confirmed. in the interim, please visit Dr. Brown's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family. There, you may also opt to receive updated service information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 27, 2020.