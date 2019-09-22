|
William Peter
Landfield Jr.
1937-2019
William Peter Landfield Jr. (Bill), 82, passed away at Kindred Hospice, June 8, 2019.
Bill was born on June 18, 1937 at Hermann Hospital to William Peter and Gladys Fuller Landfield. Bill was an only child. He grew up on Dryden Road, attending Roberts Elementary, Pershing Middle School and Lamar High School (Class of 1955). Bill went on to attend Rice University where he graduated with the Class of '59.
Upon Bill's graduation from Rice he began working with his father who owned the Landfield Printing and Office Supply. Bill went on to form two additional companies which included Dataquip Corporation and Databadge ID Products. As a result of a severe stroke in 2002, Bill was forced into retirement.
Bill was actively involved with the Salvation Army, Boys & Girls Club of Houston, Houston Livestock & Rodeo as well as being an avid supporter of the Rice University Football Athletic Scholarship Program.He was also a member of the Houston Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Houston Partnership and the Houston Convention Bureau. Bill loved to ski. As a member of the Space City Ski Club, he traveled the world skiing. Bill also enjoyed spending time at his place on Lake Conroe.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Shannan Palfrey, Bill's caregiver for the last 14 years. Without her loving care, Bill would not have enjoyed the quality of life he did. The family would also like to thank Terry Maxwell who acted as Bill's guardian during this time.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents William and Gladys Landfield. He is survived by his cousin Everett McClintock, wife JoBetty and children Mark and Leanne of Lebanon, Tennessee and cousin Nancy Baycroft, husband Bill and children Alix & Taylor of Houston.
Bill's final resting place will be with his parents at the Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery. A celebration of Bill's life will be held in October.
Donations in Bill's memory may be sent to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston, the Salvation Army of Houston or a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019