William H. Laub

1929-2019

William H. Laub passed away March 16, 2019 after having achieved 90 years of age with style. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife Josephine, daughter Susan Gates, and granddaughter Rachel Laub. He is survived by his children, Janet Thompson and her husband JR, Thomas Laub and his wife Julie, his sister Barbara Maier, five grandchildren Diana, Lindsey, Dustin, William and Ting Ting, two great grandchildren Ciara and Aidan, and several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Bill was a veteran of the Army Air Corps before it became the US Air Force. During his time in the Air Corps, he learned to fly and continued flying through much of his life. He also did a stint in the Merchant Marines. Bill retired from Texaco where he worked as a civil engineer building refineries around the world. He was involved in Boy Scouts and shaped many young lives who remember him to this day. Bill was a role model to his children and many others. More recently Bill was active with his church as an usher and volunteer with the Gathering Place Program, an ecumenical program for seniors with dementia to give their caregivers a break. Bill was also an excellent cook who enjoyed feeding others and was often asked to cook for special family occasions. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and running. Bill's pockets were famously full of all sorts of useful implements and a supply of dog biscuits for any pooch that happened along. A memorial service will be held 11 am Saturday March 30 at Spring Branch Presbyterian Church, 1215 Campbell Rd, Houston, TX 77055, with reception to follow at the church. A guest book is available at the Woodlawn Funeral Home website at https://www.woodlawnfh.com. In lieu of flowers, Bill would like you all to go have a good time. Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary