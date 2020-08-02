William Childs Lipscomb1937-2020William "Bill" Childs Lipscomb, age 82, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 in Houston. Bill was born December 6, 1937, in Dallas, Texas. He was the beloved only child preceded in death by his parents William Childs Lipscomb and Clara "Dolly" Louise Lipscomb. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 59 years, Maud Mueller Lipscomb, of Houston, known to their grandchildren as Nana. He was affectionately known as Papa to his three daughters Elizabeth Chiles Dice (Kevin), Sarah Dabney Lipscomb, Edith Eddins Everly (Mike), and his grandchildren Geoffrey Chiles Dice (Marianne), William McCormick Braeger, Margaret "Meaghan" Elizabeth Smidebush (Matt), August Wells Braeger, and great-grandchildren Charles "Charlie" Dutch Dice and Jack Chiles Dice, as well numerous loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. Bill attended Poe Elementary, Lanier Middle School, Lamar High School, the University of Texas at Austin and University of Houston where he received his bachelor's degree. One of his proudest life accomplishments was completing his Master's degree at St. Thomas University when he was 65 years young. Bill's dedication to his business was exemplified by his innovative success and the steadfast devotion his employees and associates showed for him throughout his career. He was the owner of Blumenthal Sheet Metal, a small business that is a century old and he used that platform to establish "The Foundry", a unique Artist's working community. In a Houston Chronicle article titled "New Model for Next Century" https://www.chron.com/business/article/Metal-shop-forges-a-change-of-direction-for-itself-1957738.php he was referred to as an "Industrial Alchemist". Blumenthal is also responsible for many public art installations around the city of Houston and beyond. He was a true friend of up-and-coming local artists by providing affordable spaces to work and supporting local arts events. He put his respect for history into action throughout his life and was the proud recipient of a Good Brick Award for the restoration of historic buildings on Nance Street. Bill was an avid Texas historian and proud lifelong student of all history, enjoyed attending conferences, and was a member of The Houston Historical Society and Texas Historical Society. Bill was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church for 48 years and held key leadership roles and was instrumental in growing the church. He preferred an outing to a museum, library, or historic site with his children and grandchildren rather than a trip to an amusement park. He had a deep appreciation for history, books, education, print news, lattes with friends, and an occasional Beefeater's martini straight up. Those who knew him will remember his intelligence, wit, dry sense of humor, hearty laughter, gratitude, generosity, and love of his family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Bill's honor to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Building Fund, Houston Hospice, or The Houston Food Bank. You can watch a video interview with Bill archived with The Houston Oral History Project: