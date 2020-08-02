1/1
William Lipscomb
1937 - 2020
William Childs Lipscomb
1937-2020
William "Bill" Childs Lipscomb, age 82, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 in Houston. Bill was born December 6, 1937, in Dallas, Texas. He was the beloved only child preceded in death by his parents William Childs Lipscomb and Clara "Dolly" Louise Lipscomb. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 59 years, Maud Mueller Lipscomb, of Houston, known to their grandchildren as Nana. He was affectionately known as Papa to his three daughters Elizabeth Chiles Dice (Kevin), Sarah Dabney Lipscomb, Edith Eddins Everly (Mike), and his grandchildren Geoffrey Chiles Dice (Marianne), William McCormick Braeger, Margaret "Meaghan" Elizabeth Smidebush (Matt), August Wells Braeger, and great-grandchildren Charles "Charlie" Dutch Dice and Jack Chiles Dice, as well numerous loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. Bill attended Poe Elementary, Lanier Middle School, Lamar High School, the University of Texas at Austin and University of Houston where he received his bachelor's degree. One of his proudest life accomplishments was completing his Master's degree at St. Thomas University when he was 65 years young. Bill's dedication to his business was exemplified by his innovative success and the steadfast devotion his employees and associates showed for him throughout his career. He was the owner of Blumenthal Sheet Metal, a small business that is a century old and he used that platform to establish "The Foundry", a unique Artist's working community. In a Houston Chronicle article titled "New Model for Next Century" https://www.chron.com/business/article/Metal-shop-forges-a-change-of-direction-for-itself-1957738.php he was referred to as an "Industrial Alchemist". Blumenthal is also responsible for many public art installations around the city of Houston and beyond. He was a true friend of up-and-coming local artists by providing affordable spaces to work and supporting local arts events. He put his respect for history into action throughout his life and was the proud recipient of a Good Brick Award for the restoration of historic buildings on Nance Street. Bill was an avid Texas historian and proud lifelong student of all history, enjoyed attending conferences, and was a member of The Houston Historical Society and Texas Historical Society. Bill was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church for 48 years and held key leadership roles and was instrumental in growing the church. He preferred an outing to a museum, library, or historic site with his children and grandchildren rather than a trip to an amusement park. He had a deep appreciation for history, books, education, print news, lattes with friends, and an occasional Beefeater's martini straight up. Those who knew him will remember his intelligence, wit, dry sense of humor, hearty laughter, gratitude, generosity, and love of his family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Bill's honor to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Building Fund, Houston Hospice, or The Houston Food Bank. You can watch a video interview with Bill archived with The Houston Oral History Project:
http://digital.houstonlibrary.net/oral-history/william-lipscomb_OH566.php

Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
August 1, 2020
Kirk Farris
Friend
August 1, 2020
Sarah, take care of yourself. You’re in my thoughts often.
Elizabeth Keenan
Friend
August 1, 2020
August 1, 2020
Bill was one of the most honorable, kind and interesting men I have ever known. You could listen to him for hours about Texas or really anything historical. His family is so blessed to have had him in their life and to have so many memories to cherish in the years to come. Maud, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren you are all in my heart and prayers. My memory will always carry my times with Bill, a very special friend.
Sue Burnfin
Friend
August 1, 2020
What a special man your father was, Elizabeth! I had no idea of all the contributions he made to the Houston community and other communities around Texas. He certainly has left his family with a wonderful legacy! May God wrap His loving arms around you and your family as you go through the dark days of grief. I’m praying that you will find some peace in the memories you share of your dad. Much love to you all! Claudia Bailess
Claudia Bailess
Friend
July 31, 2020
Dear Maud & family,

I have had the absolute pleasure of being around Mr. Bill recently and he was such a kind hearted, sweet & patient person. It was more than obvious how much he loved you Maud. The strength that you and your daughters have shown over these last few days has been more than admirable. We as a community will be here for you. I feel honored I was able to know Bill for the time that I did. I know there’s nothing that can prepare someone for the sudden loss of a loved one, especially someone as special as him. Your family will continue to be in my prayers.
Emily Diamond
Neighbor
July 31, 2020
I wish I could have coffee with him again at the Black Hole, hear more stories from Texas History and more about the art installations he was working on.
William West
Friend
