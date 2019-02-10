William R. Lloyd, Jr.

1924-2019

William R. Lloyd, Jr. was born in Dallas, Texas on the 3rd of December 1924 to Virginia Page Lloyd and William Richard Lloyd. He passed away peacefully at home in Houston on Friday, the 1st of February 2019.

During World War II he proudly served as a pilot in the U.S. Naval Reserve. "W.R.," as he was often called, graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1948. He married Margene in 1951 and after living in Midland for a brief time they moved to Houston.

W.R. was involved in real estate investments for over fifty years and was privileged to be associated with Leslie Appelt and many others. He served on several boards including one that involved children with special needs and another one that focused on education. W.R. was a trustee for the West Endowment and was a member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church where he served on the vestry.

W.R. is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Virginia Lloyd, and survived by his loving family, Margene, his wife of 68 years; and his children, Alice McBee, Marian "Mimi" Lloyd, William "Bill" Lloyd and his wife Leah, and Ellen Cummins and her husband Jim. He was fondly called "Dub R" by his five grandchildren and two granddaughters-in-law.

Friends are cordially invited to gather with the family and share remembrances of W.R. during a memorial reception to be held from four o'clock in the afternoon until six o'clock in the evening on Monday, the 11th of February, in the grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

A graveside service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, the 12th of February, at Glenwood Cemetery, 2525 Washington Avenue in Houston.

In lieu of flowers, for those who would like to make a donation in memory of W.R. Lloyd, Jr. the family suggests St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road, Houston, TX 77056 or a . Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary