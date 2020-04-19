|
|
William "Bill" Locher
1931-2020
William Lloyd Locher, born on July 10, 1931, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, passed peacefully on April 12, 2020, Easter Sunday, in the presence of his son and daughter.
Bill is survived by his sister, Suzanne Monahan, who resides in New Jersey, his son Bill (Cindie), and daughter Donna (Scott), along with five grand-children, Alyson (Garrett), Stephanie, Lauren (Scott), Connor and Trevor, and one great grandchild, Madison. Bill was also step-father to Joyce Williamson Locher's five surviving children; Diana Riley, Jay Williamson (Faye), Anthony Williamson (Debbie), Caroline Sideras (Bren), Wes Williamson (Shelly), and their children and grandchildren.
Bill was always an exceptional athlete. At Roselle Park High School he played football, basketball and baseball. He was recruited by Albright College and received a full ride scholarship to play football (where he played both offensive and defensive positions). While at Albright, Bill met his wife Margaret Israel and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics in 1953.
After college, Bill served in the Army at Fort Riley Kansas and did one tour overseas in Japan. He began his professional career with Standard Oil of New Jersey (now known as Exxon Mobil) where he worked for over 30 years. Bill lived in Middleton, New Jersey; Thousand Oaks, California; Dallas Texas; and finally moved to Kingwood, Texas in 1983.
After retiring from Exxon, he became a real estate broker for REMAX, in Kingwood, Texas. While at REMAX, Bill met and married Joyce Williamson. He later opened his own businesses known as the Locher Group and Bill Locher Realty. Bill enjoyed being a real estate broker and was active until October 2019.
Bill enjoyed a very full life and was involved in a variety of organizations including The Exxon Annuitants Club, Kingwood AA Club and Including Kids. During his tenure with AA, Bill was actively involved in management of the club and sponsored numerous individuals who credit their sobriety to Bill's mentoring and council. Including Kids is an award-winning autism treatment center based in Humble. Bill served on their Board of Directors and then on their Board of Advisors from 2003 through 2013. He was instrumental in finding the real property for their current state of the art facility.
Bill was a caring father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. If you would like to remember Bill, his family requests you do so with a donation to his favorite organization, Including Kids (www.includingkids.org), an organization he supported for years.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020