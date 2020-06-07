WILLIAM LOUIS (BILL) GOULD
1949-2020
William Louis (Bill) Gould
1949-2020
Bill Gould passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Houston, Texas after a courageous three-year battle with cancer, surrounded by the love of his wife of 48 years, Kathy. He was born in El Paso, Texas on March 16, 1949. A graduate of Texas A & M University, his 44 year career in journalism included: the Abilene Reporter-News, the Dallas Times-Herald, the Houston Post and the Houston Chronicle.
After his wife, his life is best remembered by his love of his daughter Beth, husband, Andy Creller, grandsons Cash and Lincoln, Ridgewood, New Jersey; grandson Hunter Gilbert, Dallas, Texas; and his daughter Maggie Gould, her girlfriend Angie Smith, and their dog River; his sister Cathey Spies, husband Bruce of Cypress, Texas and their children Meredith, Karl and Erik; his brother John Gould of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and his children David and Lynn; mother-in-law Verline Davisson; brother-in-law Rick Butler and his children Denise and Brian; his cousins Dianne and David Bolch, Anita and Bobby Mathis, Tyler, Texas; and Ralph Corry and wife Deana, Lake Jackson, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents George Melton (Sarge) Gould and Blanche Pauline (Dolly) Gould.
He was a member of Lakewood United Methodist Church, Houston; was known for his quick wit and sense of humor; loved his many friends and extended family; FaceBook; driving his Lafer roadster; reading; music of all varieties; collecting stereo equipment; trains; traveling; and the Houston Astros.
A memorial service will be delayed due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and will be announced as soon as safety allows. In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions in memory of Bill may be directed to: Lakewood United Methodist Church or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Tri Vu; the Kelsey Seybold Cancer Center medical team; Dr. Uday Popat; and the MD Anderson Hospital medical team for their excellent and compassionate care the past three years.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.