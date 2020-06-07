William Louis (Bill) Gould
1949 - 2020
WILLIAM LOUIS (BILL) GOULD
1949-2020
William Louis (Bill) Gould
1949-2020
Bill Gould passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Houston, Texas after a courageous three-year battle with cancer, surrounded by the love of his wife of 48 years, Kathy. He was born in El Paso, Texas on March 16, 1949. A graduate of Texas A & M University, his 44 year career in journalism included: the Abilene Reporter-News, the Dallas Times-Herald, the Houston Post and the Houston Chronicle.
After his wife, his life is best remembered by his love of his daughter Beth, husband, Andy Creller, grandsons Cash and Lincoln, Ridgewood, New Jersey; grandson Hunter Gilbert, Dallas, Texas; and his daughter Maggie Gould, her girlfriend Angie Smith, and their dog River; his sister Cathey Spies, husband Bruce of Cypress, Texas and their children Meredith, Karl and Erik; his brother John Gould of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and his children David and Lynn; mother-in-law Verline Davisson; brother-in-law Rick Butler and his children Denise and Brian; his cousins Dianne and David Bolch, Anita and Bobby Mathis, Tyler, Texas; and Ralph Corry and wife Deana, Lake Jackson, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents George Melton (Sarge) Gould and Blanche Pauline (Dolly) Gould.
He was a member of Lakewood United Methodist Church, Houston; was known for his quick wit and sense of humor; loved his many friends and extended family; FaceBook; driving his Lafer roadster; reading; music of all varieties; collecting stereo equipment; trains; traveling; and the Houston Astros.
A memorial service will be delayed due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and will be announced as soon as safety allows. In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions in memory of Bill may be directed to: Lakewood United Methodist Church or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Tri Vu; the Kelsey Seybold Cancer Center medical team; Dr. Uday Popat; and the MD Anderson Hospital medical team for their excellent and compassionate care the past three years.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
16131 Champion Forest Dr.
Klein, TX 77379
(281) 320-2674
June 6, 2020
Bill was quiet, but oh so funny and sharp. I will miss his Facebook posts which made me laugh out loud, and his astute observations on life. He was courageous throughout his battle with cancer, and he will be missed by our Lakewood church family. Deepest condolences to Kathy, Beth, Maggie, and the extended family.
Mary Pless
Friend
June 6, 2020
Although I met Bill on Facebook only a couple of years ago (and never in person), I mourn his passing.
His quick wit, his love of language and wordplay, and his diverse interests always enlivened our online conversations.
Bill dealt with his illness with courage and dignity, and still was able to show his compassion to others.
I'm honored that he chose me as a friend. I shall never forget him.
My condolences to his wife and family.
Dennis Cass
Friend
June 4, 2020
I just wanted to extend my sympathy to Bills wife and daughters. He was a friend and coworker of my dads (Larry Lovelace) for a long time at The Post and The Chronicle. About 6 months ago I was having dinner with my parents and godfather (also in the newspaper business) and we were talking about our favorite headlines. I was telling them the headline Ill never forget was written by Bill in either the late 90s or early 00s. There was a story about a hot air balloon event and Bills headline was: Something Wicker This Way Comes.
Kirsten Lovelace Lozano
June 3, 2020
Bill was such a talented editor and one of the nicest people in the newsroom. It was a treat to run into him in the break room. We often talked about cars, especially old sports cars he had such a passion and knew so much. I am sad to hear of his passing. My condolences to Bills family.
David Kaplan
Coworker
June 3, 2020
Bill was a friend and colleague for more than 40 years. Gaile and I were very sad to learn of his passing. We offer our deepest condolences to Kathy and family.
Steve and Gaile Howland
June 3, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of Bills passing. He was a wonderful support/role model for both Angie and Brandon. I know that they loved and respected him. May your whole family cherish the sweet memories of him and bring you peace. God bless
Judy & Scott Gore
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
Im so sorry to hear this!!! I grew up with Maggie. We went to school together from Elementary through high school. We were in band together and carpooled to practice frequently. His wife Kathy was our Girl Scout troop leader. She was so sweet. Praying for Kathy, Maggie, and Beth and that the Lord will provide them comfort and strength ❤
Amy Hebert (Wendt)
Friend
June 2, 2020
Bill was a friend, a gracious mentor, and a master editor. He will be dearly missed. My deepest condolences and love to his beloved wife, Kathy, and family.
Stephanie DiCapua Getman
Friend
June 2, 2020
I am grateful for the generous spirit of Bill and Kathy as they visited weekly with my husband who was in declining health allowing me to pursue some respite time. He and Kathy were gracious beyond belief in their friendship. Grace and Peace.
Suzie Worsham
Friend
June 2, 2020
Vaya con Dios amigo!
Richard Carson
Coworker
June 2, 2020
I knew Bill years ago when I first started out at the Houston Chronicle. He was so kind, help and encouraging to the newbie. My thoughts are with your family. May he rest in peace.
Carol Taylor
June 2, 2020
Beth, Maggie, and Family

My thoughts and prayers are with your during these times.
Shauna Morales
Friend
June 2, 2020
Bill told me there was a contest on the Houston Post copy desk to use "torso" in a headline. He said it was the hardest word to use because is was randomly (and sadly) relevant.
Suzanne Bradley
Coworker
June 2, 2020
Kathy, Beth and Maggie
Please know that you have our deepest sympathy, as we bid farewell and GOD Speed. RIP Bill.
Bill was a wonderful person and an ICON in the minds of many. His wit and humor will be greatly missed.
May the force of GOD be with you as you walk through this difficult time.
May the loving promises of our LORD and Savior comfort you and give you peace..
My fondest memories are the days of youth at St. Timothy's - I Love You all.
PHIL ODOM
Friend
June 1, 2020
Condolences, to the family. We are sadden to hear of your loss. May our Lord comfort you all. We knew Bill from The Houston Post days. He was a real gentleman.
Judy Page
Acquaintance
June 1, 2020
I liked and respected Bill so much. I am so sorry for his passing and the pain you must be in. Please know you are in my prayers
Gwendolyn (Smithheart) Mason
Friend
June 1, 2020
Bill was a great friend through good times and bad. I can say Bill was loved by everyone who knew him. Im going to miss my good friend so much. Rest in the arms of a loving God there, Bill. I have no doubt youll be proofreading for the Heavenly Herald upon your arrival. Ill see you soon. Just remember, its WinDsor. Love you, my friend.
Dustin Windsor
Friend
June 1, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. May the lord bring peace to you. Yall are in my prayers.
Amanda Fisk
June 1, 2020
Kathy, Beth , Maggie and family. Bill Gould was one of the finest men Ive ever had the pleasure of being friends with. I admired his truth, honesty, puns, intellect, Godliness. I will miss our late evening chats on messenger. My heart breaks for all of you. I have been and will continue to be in prayer for you all. I am truly saddened by his death. Love to all.
Janet and Roy Murphy
Friend
June 1, 2020
Bill was a good friend during my years at The Houston Post from 1977-1995 until I moved away from the city in 2003. I will always remember his dry wit and love of puns. My prayers go out to Kathy and the girls.
Henry Hunt
Friend
June 1, 2020
We have known and loved Bill for many years, beginning at St. Timothys UMC, where he and his sweet family were pillars of the church! Bill had a big heart and a huge sense of humor, and he will be missed by all who knew him. Rest In Peace with your Heavenly Father, Bill!
Larry and Linda Dunn
Friend
June 1, 2020
His love of the written word, his car, his dry wit and incessant teasing Bill was a true renaissance man. We grieve along with all his family and friends. Gods peace Kathy and Beth and Maggie.
Jennifer and Paul Banks
Friend
June 1, 2020
My prayers are with you during this very sad time. Heaven has gained a wonderful angel. When I was sad or worried , Bill always could see to my heart through my eyes and would always say something so witty that I would forget my troubles! I love all of you very much!!
Judy Young
Friend
June 1, 2020
In a world that is frequently grim, I could rely on Bills puns to make things lighter. I will miss his humor and his thoughtful posts.
Kathy Ballard
June 1, 2020
Kathy, Becky Lee and I send you our condolences to you. We send you our love and support.
jay campbell
Friend
June 1, 2020
I'm going to miss my "work dad." He taught me so much about being a copy editor. My deepest condolences to Kathy and family.
Kim Moeller
Friend
June 1, 2020
Sending heartfelt condolences to Kathy, "the girls" and the whole family -- he loved you so.
Barbara Henshaw
Coworker
June 1, 2020
I'm so sad to hear this news. In so many ways, Bill was an outstanding man. I'm proud to have know him and worked with him at the Houston Chronicle. My thoughts for his family.
Mike Madere
Friend
June 1, 2020
Bill was a true gentleman, in every way a delight. He was unfailingly kind, and thoughtful, and funny. I will miss him terribly.
Cort McMurray
Friend
June 1, 2020
When Bill retired, I told him he was the finest copy editor of his generation. And he was just as good a person. Funny. Smart. Erudite. My best to Kathy and the family.
Dave Sowders
Coworker
June 1, 2020
Bill was a good man, filled with compassion and kindness that lay beneath the surface of pithy wit, great wisdom, superior intellect and subtle humility. His humor and professionalism made work on the copy desk at the Houston Chronicle entertaining and memorable. Bill will be greatly missed. Praying for peace and comfort at this difficult time.
Emily Morris
Coworker
June 1, 2020
I worked with Bill for 8 years at the Post. Funny, easy going and easily the smartest guy in the room. Which is a lot to say about an Aggie.
Barry Cline
Coworker
June 1, 2020
I'm devastated. Wish we could have gotten together one last time. I'll miss you more than you know.
Glenn Redus
Friend
June 1, 2020
The English language has lost a true friend and champion. As have we all. Heaven has a full stock of green eyeshades and blue markers, Bill.
Andy Warren
Friend
June 1, 2020
Bill was a friend and colleague, and I will miss him. All my love and prayers to Kathy and their family.
Don Holt
Friend
