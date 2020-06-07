I just wanted to extend my sympathy to Bills wife and daughters. He was a friend and coworker of my dads (Larry Lovelace) for a long time at The Post and The Chronicle. About 6 months ago I was having dinner with my parents and godfather (also in the newspaper business) and we were talking about our favorite headlines. I was telling them the headline Ill never forget was written by Bill in either the late 90s or early 00s. There was a story about a hot air balloon event and Bills headline was: Something Wicker This Way Comes.

Kirsten Lovelace Lozano