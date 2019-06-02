Services Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Malloy Funeral Home Funeral service 11:00 AM Trinity Episcopal Church Resources More Obituaries for William Macdonald Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Macdonald

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers William Keith

Macdonald

1943-2019

William Keith Macdonald, 76, of Galveston died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at UTMB Clear Lake.

Born on April 18, 1943, in Houston to Jacqueline Keith Macdonald and Hector Macdonald, William, better known as Bill, grew up in Bellaire. His family was active in the life of early Texas. His great-great grandfather D.W. Jackson founded the town of Weimar and his great-great uncle was mayor of Houston.

Bill was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He had a calm and easy-going personality and had a sharp wit. He moved to Galveston in 1968 and fell in love with The Kingdom by the Sea, as he called, and lived here the rest of his life.

From an early age, Bill was fascinated by motion pictures, television, and radio. He always wanted "to make the pictures wiggle." He received a movie projector for Christmas when he was only 5 years old. While in elementary school, he was given a movie camera and an audio tape recorder, long before such things were common.

Bill attended Bellaire High School where he graduated in 1961. With his continuing love of the visual media, he majored in Radio, Television, and Film at the University of Houston. He graduated in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He worked for radio stations KUHF FM, KTRH FM, KRBE FM, and KODA AM and FM. Bill also worked as a telecine projectionist for KUHT TV and KTRK TV in Houston. He also worked for NBC News during the Gemini and Apollo NASA programs.

In July 1968, Bill moved to Galveston, where he worked for The University of Texas Medical Branch as a television producer and director. He helped establish one of the first instructional television production units in medical education in the United States.

While working at UTMB, Bill met the love of his life, Linda Lorraine Saenz. It was love at first sight and they were married one year later on July 11, 1970, at Trinity Episcopal Church. They had two children, Keitha Lorraine and Kenneth Lawrence Macdonald, both of whom brought them great pride. In fact anyone who dared ask how his children were doing could expect a very lengthy explanation, complete with photographs.

In February 1983, Bill joined the Galveston County Sheriffs Office where he worked as a Crime Scene Investigator in the Identification Division. He investigated numerous cases including high profile crimes, one which was the subject of a Court TV documentary. Testifying regularly in court, he was designated an expert in crime scene and fingerprint identification. Bill was CSI before CSI was popularized on television.

While working at the Sheriff's Department, he continued his education at the Galveston County Sheriff's Academy, the Texas Department of Public Safety Academy, Austin and the Federal Bureau of Investigation training facility in Quantico, Va. During this time, Bill developed a keen interest in Forensic Video Analysis and was a member of the National Law Enforcement Video Association. He retired from the Sheriff's Department on December 31, 2012, just shy of 30 years in law enforcement.

Bill also operated Macdonald Photography, specializing in still photography and videography. He often provided video tape and information for Houston news stations in beginning in 1973.

He was a member of the Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers, the South East Texas Division of the International Association for Identification, and the International Association for Identification.

An active member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston, he served on the Vestry of the church, including two years as Junior Warden. He also served as an Usher at the church. He was a member of the Friends of the Rosenberg Library and the Galveston Historical Foundation. Continuing his life-long love of photography, Bill worked on video productions until the time of his death and was planning a Christmas special.

Bill enjoyed traveling and, with his wife, journeyed to Europe, China, his ancestral home in Scotland and throughout the Continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii. He was fondest of trips to see his grandchildren on both coasts.

William is preceded in death by his parents, Hector and Jacqueline Keith Macdonald. He is survived by his loving wife and soul mate of 48 years Linda Macdonald; daughter Keitha Lorraine Clopper and son-in-law David Brunswick Clopper of Potomac, MD; son Kenneth Lawrence Macdonald and daughter-in-law Priscilla Esther Hampton of Portland, Oregon; and grandchildren Hannah Irene and Miriam Dora Clopper, and Casper Charles and Martha Prudence Macdonald.

Visitation will be on Sunday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Malloy Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3, beginning at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church. Following a reception, burial will be held at Galveston County Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock.

Pallbearers are Patrick Welsh, Tom Galan, James Grubbs, Cecil Norman, Kevin Dillow, and Dayton Smith.

Pallbearers are Patrick Welsh, Tom Galan, James Grubbs, Cecil Norman, Kevin Dillow, and Dayton Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ball or to Trinity Episcopal School, 720 Tremont, Galveston, Texas, 77550. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 2, 2019