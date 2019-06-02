Services Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Malloy Funeral Home Funeral service 11:00 AM Trinity Episcopal Church Resources More Obituaries for William Macdonald Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Macdonald

William Keith Macdonald, 76, of Galveston died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at UTMB Clear Lake.

Born on April 18, 1943, in Houston to Jacqueline Keith Macdonald and Hector Macdonald, Bill grew up in Bellaire. His ancestors were active in the life of early Texas. His great-great grandfather D.W. Jackson founded the town of Weimar and his great-great uncle was mayor of Houston.

Bill was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. From an early age, Bill was fascinated by motion pictures, television, and radio. He always wanted "to make the pictures wiggle." He received a movie projector for Christmas when he was 5 years old. While in elementary school, he was given a movie camera and an audio tape recorder.

Bill attended Bellaire High School where he graduated in 1961. He majored in Radio, Television, and Film at the University of Houston. He graduated in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. In July 1968, Bill moved to Galveston, where he worked for The University of Texas Medical Branch as a television producer and director. He helped establish one of the first instructional television production units in medical education in the United States.

While working at UTMB, Bill met the love of his life, Linda Lorraine Saenz. They were married one year later on July 11, 1970, at Trinity Episcopal Church. They had two children, Keitha Lorraine and Kenneth Lawrence Macdonald, both of whom brought them great pride.

In February 1983, Bill joined the Galveston County Sheriffs Office where he worked as a Crime Scene Investigator in the Identification Division. He investigated numerous cases including high profile crimes. Bill was CSI before CSI was popularized on television. He often provided video tape and information for Houston news stations in beginning in 1973.

Bill enjoyed traveling and, with his wife, journeyed through Europe, China, his ancestral home in Scotland and throughout the Continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii. He was fondest of trips to see his grandchildren on both coasts.

William is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Linda Macdonald; daughter Keitha Lorraine Clopper and son-in-law David Brunswick Clopper of Potomac, MD; son Kenneth Lawrence Macdonald and daughter-in-law Priscilla Esther Hampton of Portland, Oregon; and grandchildren Hannah Irene and Miriam Dora Clopper, and Casper Charles and Martha Prudence Macdonald.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 2 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Malloy Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3, beginning at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church. Following a reception, burial will be held at Galveston County Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 2, 2019