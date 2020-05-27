William Ernest
Mattison
1931-2020
William Ernest Mattison, "Billepop," died peacefully in Alexandria, VA May 9, 2020. Billepop's zest for life bought joy to all who knew him.
Dedicated servant of the Lord, Bill was an active parishioner of St. John the Divine, Houston and Historic Christ Church, Alexandria, VA. Included in his many philanthropic endeavors were Shriners and Kiwanis.
Preceded in death by devoted wife, Mary Elyse Johnson, son William Ernest Mattison, Jr., and son-in-law Kenneth Farah. He is survived by daughter-in-law Mrs. William Ernest Mattison, Jr, "Mary" and grandson William Ernest Mattison, III, "Trey;" daughter Mary Elyse Mattison Farah, "Lysa," and grandchildren Mary Elyse Farah and William Mattison Farah; and daughter Martha Lynn Mattison Till, husband Tim Till and children Ashley Till Wallace and Garret Till.
Please visit www.demainefuneralhomes.com to view the full obituary and sign and view the guestbook.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 27, 2020.