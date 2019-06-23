William James (Bill) McGinnis

1955-2019

William James (Bill) McGinnis of Houston, Texas passed away on Father's Day, June 16, 2019, following a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. He was born December 31, 1955, in Midland, Texas to Robert O. and Patricia A. (Fulton) McGinnis, the third of their nine children. The family moved to Dallas and then to Corpus Christi where Bill spent most of his formative years. He attended St. Patrick's Catholic School, Hamlin Jr. High and W.B. Ray High School before moving to Houston for his senior year and graduating from Memorial High School, Class of 1974. From there he spent his college years on the Forty Acres at UT Austin and graduated with highest honors from the Accounting Program, Class of 1978. He was an avid Longhorn fan and booster the remainder of his life. His career as a CPA started in the tax department at Peat Marwick and Mitchell (now KPMG) and is where he met the love of his life, Lori Dee Harkins. They were married October 12, 1985, and have lived in Houston since, raising two wonderful sons.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, his brother Mike, brother-in-law James Young, brother-in-law Larry D. Harkins, sister-in-law Rebekah Rose Harkins, Lori's "Mammaw" Leta Hornsby Harkins, and nephew Marine Corporal Kevin McGinnis. Bill was a life-long servant of the Catholic Church and his abiding faith inspired all who were lucky enough to know him. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lori, his treasured sons, Will and girlfriend McKenzie Beglau, Mike and girlfriend Katye Miller, his seven siblings and their spouses and children: John and wife Becky (Kara and Kathryn), Cathy and husband Rusty Hicks (Sara and Michael McCarthy, Jena and Kyle Cordell and their boys Jake and Kevin; and Jessi), Jim and wife Terri (Ryan and Jeff Andrews and their children Jade and Jai), Joe and wife Michelle (Megan and Juston Wilson and their children Rodeo, Kylie, Ayla and Jude; Kelly and David), Beth Young (Russell and Katie and their daughters, Lucy and Dorothy; Robert and Stephanie, Sean, and Marshall), Tom and wife Stephanie (Kendall and Matt) and Shelley and wife Debbie (Rowen and Mac). He is also survived by his aunts, Marge Fulton and Ruby Olsen, and Barbara McGinnis and numerous cousins including Doug Bushnell. He will be missed by many friends and colleagues especially long-time great friend John O'Hair.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 10688 Shadow Wood Dr., Houston, TX 77043. Arrangements are being made for permanent burial at Seaside Memorial Cemetery in Corpus Christi sometime later this summer.

The family would like to thank Dr. Sunil Patel and his staff at M.D. Anderson, and the staff at Methodist West Houston Hospital-Floor 5 West for their loving care of Bill during his last days. We are forever grateful. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Catherine of Siena, St. Jude's Children Hospital, The or a .