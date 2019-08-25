|
|
William Scott McPherson
1945-2019
William Scott McPherson, 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019, surrounded by family. Scott was born on August 1, 1945 at Eglin Field in Shalimar, Florida to Janet Tolliver McPherson and Captain William Elwood McPherson of the US Air Force. After tragically losing his father in the Korean War, Scott and his mother resided in Dallas.
Scott developed his love for the outdoors as a Boy Scout with Troop 709 in Dallas, eventually attaining the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 15. Also, at 15, he was blessed with two new sisters and a step-father when his mother married Charles Holland. Scott graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1963 and then proceeded to Austin to gain his lifelong status as a Longhorn. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of Texas at Austin. In 1972, Scott married the love of his life, Alice Downe, and raised three beautiful children together in Houston. As a die-hard sports fan, he coached Little League baseball and softball and never missed any sporting event that involved his children, grandchildren or the Longhorns. Scott enjoyed a lifelong career in the insurance industry, specializing in surety bonds.
Scott was an avid hunter and fisherman, creating many remarkable memories with great friends over the years in Trinity and Matagorda Bay, even venturing off the coasts of Mexico. He also developed a love of coin collecting, frequenting coin shows with friends. But nothing made him happier than passing on these passions to his grandchildren.
Scott is survived by his wife of 47 years, Alice Downe McPherson, sisters Susan Holland Taylor (Walker) and Patricia Holland, brother-in-law, Herman Downe (Dolle), and sister-in-law, Nancy Downe Kelley. He is also survived by daughters Jennifer Erin Sander (Michael) and Shannon Lindsay Vallejo (Roy), and son William Joshua McPherson. Scott had seven grandchildren, whom he adored. He had four nephews and two nieces and numerous grand-nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held for friends and family on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 7:00-9:00 pm at the Schmidt Funeral Home, 1344 West Grand Parkway S., Katy, TX 77494. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 3:00 pm, at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 12535 Perthshire Road, Houston, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to Boy Scouts of America at donations.scouting.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019