William Paul McWilliams, Jr.1934-2020William Paul McWilliams, Jr., born January 18, 1934 in Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, in Houston, Texas.Son of William Paul McWilliams, Sr. and Mary Virginia Lynch McWilliams, Paul graduated from Kansas City's Westport High School in 1952 and went on to attend the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas. Paul graduated from KU in 1957 with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering and moved to Fort Worth, Texas to work for General Dynamics.In 1967 he met Lou Sara Clark through their mutual love of volleyball. They were married in October of 1968 and welcomed their first child, Abby Rachel, in 1970. The family moved to Houston, Texas in 1971, where they welcomed three more children, Sarah Pauline in 1974, Molly Virginia in 1977, and Nathan Paul in 1981.He founded MATE Trailers in Houston, Texas in 1975 along with Jerry Collins, a manufacturer of hydraulic aluminum dump trailers designed and engineered by Paul. MATE soon became the gold standard, or as one customer referred to it, the "Cadillac" of such trailers. Paul was president of MATE until his retirement in 2015. As the company enters its 45th year, his designs are still in use today.Paul greatly loved animals and the outdoors. He could often be found in the yard with a dog sleeping in his lap. Music also played a large part in his life, and he enjoyed a wide range of genres from Janis Joplin to Pavarotti. His greatest joy in life, however, was his four children and his family. Paul was a wonderfully devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather who will be forever loved and missed.He was preceded in death by his parents, his nephew Delbert Ralph Pederson, brother Byron Ellis McWilliams, and nephew Larry Michael Evans.Paul is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Lou Sara McWilliams, daughter Rachel Minor (Danny Minor), daughter Sarah DeMuro (Clint DeMuro), daughter Molly Slaid (Mike Slaid), son Nathan McWilliams, grandchildren Victoria Slaid Buckles, Alexandra Slaid, Gabby Minor, Garrett Minor, Lola McWilliams, and Eve Minor, all of Houston, Texas; his sister Barbara Jean Pederson of Katy, Texas; sister Pauline Lee Evans of Grain Valley, Missouri; brother Clifford Osborne McWilliams of Owasso, Oklahoma; sister-in-law Cheri Jones of Allen, Texas; along with numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. with services to follow on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Klein Funeral Home Cy-Fair at 9719 Wortham Boulevard, Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Paul's name to the Houston SPCA or animal rescue organization of your choice.