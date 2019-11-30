|
William "Cary" Metzger
1945-2019
William "Cary" Metzger, 74, went to be with the Lord on November 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John A. Metzger, Jr. and Alice Phoebe Metzger, and brother, John (Jack) A. Metzger, III.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Metzger; and their children Wm. "Chris" Metzger and Samantha; Amanda Arnott, Jason Morgan, Bridget Evans, Colleen and Kevin Gallagher, daughter-in-law Carrie Morgan Long. He is also survived by his brother James R. Metzger and spouse Belinda. He is also survived by 14 grandchilden and 2 great-grandchildren (of course, we're all great) and several nieces and nephews.
Cary proudly served in the U.S Navy . He loved fishing, hunting, golf and spending time with family and friends. Especially teaching his grandchildren how to annoy their parents.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 1st, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm at Brookside Funeral Home – Cypress Creek, 9149 Highway 6 North, Houston, TX 77096.
Funeral services will be Monday, December 2nd, 2019, at 11am Brookside Funeral Home (address above) with reception immediately following at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in the community center, located at 11507 Huffmeister RD, Houston, TX 77065.
Donations made be made to the aftd.org or Houston Area Parkinsons Society.
Internment will be at a later date at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 30, 2019