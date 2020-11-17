William B. Mitchell1931-2020William (Bill) Bryan Mitchell Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 4, 2020. He was born on March 8, 1931 in Houston, Texas. William proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He left this earth to join his loving wife Dorothy of 63 years and his beloved son David and his parents Eva & William Mitchell in their heavenly home. Left to cherish his memories is his loving daughter and son-in-law Susan and Patrick Bailey of Houston, Texas.Services will be November 18, 2020 at Glad Tidings A/G Church, 5435 Bingle Road, Houston, Texas. The viewing at 10:00am and services at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.