Dr. William "Dub" Norwood, III
1963-2020
Dr. William Durward "Dub" Norwood, III was born on June 24, 1963 in Beaumont Texas to Dr. and Mrs. Bill and Mary Louise Norwood. On April 10, 2020 in Houston, TX, at age 56, he lost his lengthy struggle with multiple cancers and other diseases resulting from life-saving treatments. Dub graduated from Stratford High School in Houston in 1981, where he enjoyed football, the theater, and his role as student body president. Dub went on to Texas A&M University in 1986 to major in Economics, but then transferred mid-sophomore year to the University of Texas-Austin to major in Classical Languages and Philosophy.
In 1990, Dub was accepted to the doctoral program in clinical psychology where he met his wife, Angela (Angie) Stotts. Dub and Angie married on August 24, 1995, and Dub had a life-saving bone marrow transplant on January 31, 1996, thankfully his brother, Simmons, was a perfect match. On November 14, 2000, Dub and Angie had a son, Jackson Norwood. Dub was a very loving father who never missed a sports event or a choir concert. He loved watching Jackson play basketball. Dub joined the faculty at the University of Houston-Clear Lake (UHCL) in 2003 and taught graduate students in clinical psychology. He loved to teach and was truly gifted. Dub was an avid reader with a huge library. He was also a fighter, who maintained an amazing sense of hope and perseverance through many illnesses and hospitalizations. He is survived in death by Angie and Jackson; his sister and brother-in-law, Tammye and Kirk Waugh; his brother and fiancé, Simmons Norwood and Kendall Knighton, son Noah; his step-brother and sister-in-law, Jason Snell and Melissa Boswell and nephews, Ellington and Rockwell; his mother- and father-in-law, Diane and Les Williams; and his brother- and sister-in-law, Lance and Nicole Stotts, and nephews Nicholas and Mitchell. Dub is also survived by two loving aunts and 10 cousins and their children and grandchildren.
A small, private memorial service will be held in June 2020, followed by a larger gathering in 2021 to celebrate Dub's life. Donations can be made to a UHCL student fund in memory of Dub: uhcl.edu/giving/; click box "Give to UHCL"; choose Other for "Designation" and type, "Dr. William Norwood Program Fund."
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 20, 2020.