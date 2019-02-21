Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
5201 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX
William "Bill" or "Billy" Wilson
1943-2019
William "Bill" or "Billy" Wilson passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Houston, TX.

Bill is survived by his wife of 45 years Cathy Wilson of Spring; children Aaron and his wife Zuleny, Jason Wilson, and Kim Padgett; brother Bob Wilson and his wife Julie; grandchildren Tommy and Charlie Padgett; all of Houston. He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Wilson and father Roy Wilson.

Bill was born on October 19, 1943 in Houston, Texas. He graduated from Waltrip High School and attended Sam Houston State University and the University of Houston.

Bill built a successful executive career in the automotive repair industry before retiring. He was an accomplished softball coach and player and was inducted into the Senior Softball Hall of Fame.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5201 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX 77379 with a reception to follow. Friends, family and co-workers are welcome to attend and celebrate Bill's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in his name to the Houston Area Parkinson's Society or the Houston Food Bank. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Silverado Cypresswood for their care and dedication to Bill.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019
