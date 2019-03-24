William C. Phelps

1934-2019

William C. (Cunningham) Phelps, the 40th Lieutenant Governor of MO, passed away in Houston March 19, 2019 following a short illness. Phelps was elected Lt. Governor in 1972, serving under Governors Kit Bond and Joe Teasdale, 1973-1981.

Bill Phelps, born in Nevada, MO on April 5, 1934 to Dr. Dean and Irene Myers Phelps, attended the Nevada schools where he played football and basketball and was Valedictorian. He received a degree in economics in 1956 from the University of Missouri-Columbia, was selected a member of Mystical Seven honorary society and a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He completed his service with the US Army after being commissioned by the ROTC as a second lieutenant on graduation in 1956. Phelps graduated from the University of Missouri School of Law in 1959. He joined the law firm of Morrison, Hecker, Cozad and Curtis.

Phelps served six terms in the MO House of Representatives before becoming the first Republican in 44 years to be elected to the office of Lieutenant Governor.

After leaving politics in 1981, he joined American General Corporation in Houston, retiring in 1996. Bill and Joanne split their time between their homes in Houston and Kansas City. Bill was a member of the Kansas City Country Club, the Rotary Club of Kansas City and past President of the National Federation of Pachyderms. He was also active in the Fair Tax movement, advocating replacing the Federal income tax with a national sales tax.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joanne. Others include Myers cousins, Phelps cousins and the Ronchetto family. The family expresses sincere appreciation to the Lopez family for their love and care during his illness.

Funeral services will be held at Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, 415 W. 13th St. Kansas City, MO 64105 at 10:30am on Monday, March 25, 2019 with a reception to follow at the Cathedral. A Memorial service will also be held at the Ferry Funeral Home in Nevada, MO at with interment to follow at the Newton Burial Park in Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lt. Governor William C. and Joanne Phelps Foundation, which provides scholarships for graduates of Nevada High School: Nevada R5 Foundation, C/O 800 W Hickory, Nevada MO 64772 or to Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral.

