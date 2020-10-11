William Phillip
Johnson, Jr.
1937-2020
William Phillip Johnson, Jr. was peacefully called home to his Lord and Savior on June 28, 2020, in Castle Rock, Colorado. A full obituary was published previously and remains accessible online.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service honoring Phillip's life, at two o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, October 16th at Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Drive in Houston. Reception to follow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2020.