|
|
William (Will) Phipps Cannon
1940-2019
William (Will)
Phipps Cannon
Here: May 25, 1940
Gone: October 23, 2019
Husband to Jane Tyree
McEldowney.
Father to Scott
William Cannon.
Father to Kristin
Cannon Kirby.
Grandfather to Tindal
Malinak Kirby.
Raised in Abilene
Graduate of West Point
Trial Lawyer
Mediator
Vietnam Veteran
Special Forces Officer
Honorary Montagnard
Tribesman
Lover of Dogs, Movies,
Books, Music, Art,
and Trivia.
Lover of Jane McEldowney
until the end of time.
"Come in," she said,
"I'll give you shelter
from the storm."
"And when our
work is done,
Our course on
earth is run,
May it be said, 'Well done;
Be thou at peace.'"
"Oh, beat the drum slowly,
and play the fife lowly
And play the Dead March
as you carry me along.
Take me to the green valley
and lay the earth o'er me,
For I'm a poor cowboy and
I know I've done wrong"
Written by Will Cannon
with help from
The West Point Alma Mater
The Cowboy's Lament
And his good pal, Bobby Z
Celebration of Life
Monday, November 11,
2019 at 6:00 pm
The House of Blues
Foundation Room
Entrance
1225 Dallas Street,
Houston, TX, 77002
In lieu of flowers or gifts,
please donate to Love
and Rescue:
Paypal:
[email protected]
com
Venmo: @loveandrescue
Published in Houston Chronicle from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019