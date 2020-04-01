Home

William (Bill) Porter


1932 - 2020
William (Bill) Porter Obituary
William (Bill) Joe Porter
1932-2020
William (Bill) Joe Porter
June 4 1932 -
March 27 2020
Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Bill Porter went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 27, 2020. Mourning and remembering him are Helen, his beloved wife of 66 years and his children – Brenda Yount and husband Alex, Cindy Davis and husband Steve, Lisa Porter, Joe Porter and wife Shawn; grandchildren Rob Casey and wife Julie, Jacob Porter and wife Stephanie, Caitlin Jeffery and husband Ben, Austin Yount and wife Morgan, Harrison Yount, Haden Rhoades, Grayson Rhoades; and great-grandchildren Wil, Ella, Emmaline and Sophia. For complete obituary please see Beresford Funeral Home website
(beresfordfunerals.com).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2020
