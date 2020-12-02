William R. Leighton, Sr.
1946-2020
William R. Leighton, Sr., 74, died peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife, Debby; sons William R. Leighton, Jr. (Chris) and Justin T. Leighton (Linzi); as well as Justin's former wife, Sara; six precious grandchildren and four cats.
A memorial service is scheduled for half past two o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in the sanctuary of St Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road in Houston. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, for those wishing not to attend, you may view a live stream of the service by logging onto https://www.stlukesmethodist.org/memorial-livestream-2/
.
Please see next Sunday's edition of the Houston Chronicle for a more detailed obituary.