1/1
William R. Leighton Sr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William R. Leighton, Sr.
1946-2020
William R. Leighton, Sr., 74, died peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife, Debby; sons William R. Leighton, Jr. (Chris) and Justin T. Leighton (Linzi); as well as Justin's former wife, Sara; six precious grandchildren and four cats.
A memorial service is scheduled for half past two o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in the sanctuary of St Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road in Houston. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, for those wishing not to attend, you may view a live stream of the service by logging onto https://www.stlukesmethodist.org/memorial-livestream-2/.
Please see next Sunday's edition of the Houston Chronicle for a more detailed obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Memorial service
02:30 PM
St Luke's United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved