William R. "Bill" Purifoy1931-2020William R. "Bill" Purifoy, passed away on Wednesday the 9th of September 2020. He was 89 years of age. Bill was born in Anson, Texas the 11th of July 1931, to Alliene and Rosser Purifoy. He moved with his family to Dallas, and then to Brownsville, Texas where he graduated from high school in 1949. The Korean War interrupted his college plans and Bill served in the Air Force Finance Department until 1954. In April 1953 Bill was married to Carolyn Bauernschmidt in Dallas, Texas. They had known each other in high school. They lived in Ocean Springs, Mississippi while he was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi. Their daughter Katherine was born there in 1954. After leaving the Air Force Bill moved with Carolyn and Katherine to Austin, Texas. He attended The University of Texas, graduating in three years with a BA degree and a major in Insurance. His career began with Royal Insurance Company in Dallas. After a six months training period in New York City, he and his family then returned to Dallas where a son, William L., was born. In 1959 the Royal transferred them to Houston and later to San Antonio. In 1963 Bill left the company to begin his forty-year career as a Property and Casualty Agent in Houston.Bill was active in his community. He coached Little League Baseball. He was president of the Walnut Bend Homeowners Association and later the Tealwood Homeowners Association. He was chairman of the legislative committee of Houston Independent Insurance Agents. Bill was a founding member of the Galleria Rotary Club, and he served as president and as Rotary Assistant Governor. He made his wife, two children and their spouses, all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren Paul Harris Fellows of Rotary.He served on the Bunker Hill Board of Adjustment for eight years and was chairman of the Bunker Hill Planning and Zoning Committee from 1992 until his death.Bill was a faithful and longtime member of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church and a part time member of The Church in the Forest, Pebble Beach, California.He was a member of the River Oaks Breakfast Club, The Galleria-River Oaks Rotary Club and the University of Texas Chancellors Council. He was an avid fan of all sports-especially UT sports.Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Albert and his son, Dr. William L. Purifoy.He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carolyn, his daughter Katherine and husband Craig Rench, daughter in law Amy Purifoy Lopez, grandchildren David Rench and wife Missy, Stuart Rench and wife Tricia, Lindsay Purifoy, Mark Purifoy, Ellen and husband Ben Pevoto, and Annabel Purifoy. Great grandchildren are Allison, Lauren and Brooklyn Rench, Joseph and Piper Rench, and Charley Pevoto.PawPaw was very proud of and close to all of his family and will be missed by them and many friends.The family wishes to acknowledge the extraordinary Caregivers that cared for Bill and the family during the last six months.A private memorial service is to be conducted for the family at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church. Because of the COVID-19 Virus, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may directed to The Brookwood Community, 1752 FM-1489, Brookshire, TX 77423, The Blue Bird Circle, 615 W. Alabama St, Houston, TX 77006 or Rotary International, 1560 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL 60201.