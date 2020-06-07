William J. Renneker
1943-2020
William John Renneker, Jr. 76 of Cat Spring, Texas passed way on May 24, 2020. Bill was born on July 1, 1943 to William and Henrietta Renneker and grew up in Belleville, Illinois. After graduating from Cathedral High School in Belleville, he received his bachelor's degree from University of Southern Illinois. Bill served in the US Army 525th Military Intelligence Group serving in Vietnam. He stated his insurance career at Floyd West & Company in Houston and worked at Fireman's Fund for over 10 years. Bill worked as an independent agent until his retirement. LKL Insurance is proud to say Bill represented them in Sealy, Bellville, and the Austin County area from January 2006 until his retired in January 2017.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents and survived by his cousins, Kim Myers and husband Andy of St. Charles, Missouri and Kenny Renneker and wife Becki, former wife Connie Kimmey of Katy, stepson Michael Grubbs of Austin and many close friends.
Family and friends appreciate the excellent and compassionate care Bill received at Avanti Senior Living facility in Cypress for the last year and a half. A celebration of life will follow as soon as the Corona virus situation allows. Donations could be made to PUPS (Prevent Unwanted Pets) 1884 Bostik Rd., Cat Spring, TX 78933 or a charity of your choice.
Knesek Bros. Funeral Chapel www.knesekfuneralhome.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.