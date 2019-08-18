|
|
William "Bill" Lee Richardson, Ph.D.
1930-2019
William "Bill" Lee Richardson, Ph.D., entered into rest at his home in Houston on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Bill was born in Beaumont, Texas on November 16, 1930 to parents Willie Lee and Alma Elizabeth (Larson) Richardson.
He graduated from Nederland High School in 1948, after which he enlisted in the United States Army and dutifully served his Country for 2 years. Bill was passionate about music from a young age and played the clarinet all throughout high school, and took that expertise with him during his military career as he continued to play in the Army Band. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he attended Lee College in Baytown for 2 years and then transferred to the University of Texas at Austin to receive his Bachelor's Degree in History. He then went on to earn a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Houston and a Doctorate in Education from the Texas A&M University.
Bill spent his career devoted to education and worked as an administrator in the Houston Community College (HCC) system. He was a provost at the HCC Dunlavy Campus until his retirement in 1995. Bill was also Chief of the HCC police department, where he spent many years in the Driver's Education Training program. After his retirement, Bill spent his time traveling and relaxing at his lake house in Livingston, Texas. His generosity in caring for his family and friends will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his brother, Edward Donald Richardson and wife Corrine; nephews, Thomas Edward Richardson and Jimmy Richardson; nieces, Susan Diane Richardson and Janne Richardson Davio; cousins, Robert Hargrave, Norman Hargrave, Eddie Robson, Paul Hargrave, Joyce Jordan, and a host of other cousins. Bill was preceded in passing by his parents, Willie Lee and Alma; brothers, Clyde, Douglas, Roy, and Odis; his only sister, Mary Ottyce (Richardson-Henckel) Peterson; nephews, Judge Neel Richardson, Clyde Stephen Richardson; niece, Leah Sonja Richardson.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. inside the chapel of American Heritage Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life service will commence at 11:30 a.m. after which he will be escorted to the Houston National Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's honor to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019