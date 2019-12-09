Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX 77303
(936) 756-2126
Resources
More Obituaries for William Riddoch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Riddoch


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Riddoch Obituary
William Gordon Riddoch
1934-2019
William Gordon Riddoch of Conroe, Texas passed away on December 6th 2019 at the age of 85. Bill was born to Carol and Gordon Riddoch in Colorado Springs, Colorado on September 20th, 1934. He graduated from Colorado Springs High School(Palmer), the University of Colorado in Boulder, and the Denver University College of Law. After serving three years in the U.S. Army, Bill joined Shell Oil company. His assignments with Shell were in Oklahoma City, Denver, New York City, London England, and Houston. He retired from Shell in 1997 as Senior Counsel. Bill and his loving wife Ann of 57 years made their retirement home in Conroe, TX. Bill was predeceased by his daughter Stacy Martin and his brother-in-law James Doig. He is survived by his wife Ann, his son Mark, and his grandson Eddie Martin.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -