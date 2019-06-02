William Matthew Robinson

1975-2019

William Matthew Robinson, 44, passed away unexpectedly on May 28, 2019. William was born in Houston, TX on February 8, 1975 to Robert and Lilly Robinson. William was preceded in death by his grandparents George W. Robinson and Iva Robinson as well as his aunt, Glenda Walker. William is survived by his son Anthony Robinson, his parents Robert and Lilly Robinson, his stepparents Carol Robinson and Essie Koohzad, his brother Philip Motamedi and Sister Michelle Robinson, and Aunt and Uncle Suzy and Kenneth Mayfield.

William suffered his entire adult life with severe mental illness. Although as a family we grieve his loss, we know that finally the demons are quieted, his mind is at peace, and he is resting in the arms of Our Father. Please always remember if you see a person who struggles with mental illness, you are also seeing someone's beloved child, father, mother, brother, or sister. Be kind, be accepting, you don't know their struggle. Educate yourself on mental illness and if you or a loved one is struggling reach out for help. William spent his adult life fighting a tireless battle for his freedom. The family wishes that you honor William's memory by helping others who are struggling. Please do it for William.

The visitation will be on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Crowder Funeral Home - Webster. Funeral Service will be on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Crowder Funeral Home - Webster with Dr. Tony McCollum officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East in Webster. A lunch reception will follow at Forest Park East.

If you wish to donate in William's memory, the family asks that you choose a charity that supports individuals who struggle with mental illness. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary