William Rogers
1950 - 2020
William Roy Rogers (Bill)
1950-2020
My Daddy Passed away peacefully 6/6/2020. He is now with Jesus His Lord and Savior. The family will have a memorial service 10 am 6/27/2020 at Cedar Bayou Baptist Church, 3116 N. Alexander Dr, Baytown, TX 77520.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Cedar Bayou Baptist Church
3 entries
June 12, 2020
My Brother had my back no matter what we went thru. I love him with all my heart and I will miss him so much. Can't believe he is gone. You left us so quickly Brother but you will be in our hearts forever!!!!
Darlene Fountain
Sister
June 12, 2020
My daddy was the light in my eyes. It's very hard not having him here but he is watching over me. My dad was a good man and he loved his family.
Morgan Rogers
Daughter
June 12, 2020
I never thought I would have to live life without you in it.
Katy maass
Family
