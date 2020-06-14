William Roy Rogers (Bill)
1950-2020
My Daddy Passed away peacefully 6/6/2020. He is now with Jesus His Lord and Savior. The family will have a memorial service 10 am 6/27/2020 at Cedar Bayou Baptist Church, 3116 N. Alexander Dr, Baytown, TX 77520.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.