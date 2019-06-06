William M. Rozelle, Jr

1925-2019

William (Bill) Rozelle passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 after a 14 year struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Patricia (Patty) Rozelle and his 2 daughters; Paige Rozelle Dellinger (Larry Caplan) and Brooke Rozelle Lamb (Carl Lamb). He was predeceased by his son William M (Rick) Rozelle, III. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren; Lake Scalise (Monica Scalise), Whitney Dellinger (Robert Nibert), Elizabeth Lamb, Tyrus Lamb, and 2 great grandchildren; Madelyn Scalise and Rylee Scalise.

Bill was born in Talladega, Alabama on Sept 28, 1925. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Naval Air Force and served in WWII as a gunner on a PBM in the Pacific. After returning from the war, Bill married the love of his life, Patricia Hood, and they moved to Houston to begin their life together in 1948.

Bill continued his education and graduated from the University of Houston; then took a position at The Houston Post as a real estate editor and columnist. His career in real estate continued throughout his life as a builder, developer, broker and appraiser until "retirement" at the age of 65. He then became certified as a personal trainer and enjoyed working with his many devoted clients at the YMCA.

Bill will be remembered for his devotion and love for his family, sense of humor, and passion for jazz and big band music. He will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church on July 18, 2019 at 11:00 am.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be sent to : , P.O. Box 96011. Washington, DC 20090-6011