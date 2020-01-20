|
|
William "Bill"
Purefoy Sartain
1925-2019
William 'Bill' Purefoy Sartain, age 94, passed away of natural causes on November 18, 2019. Bill was born on November 7, 1925 in Mineral Wells, Texas to Ruby (Tyson) and Eugene Sartain.
Bill was married to the love of his life, Nancy Sartain, for 72 years. Together they had 2 sons, 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Nancy and Bill married in 1947 and moved to Hurst, Texas where they started their family and eventually settled in Houston in 1963.
After serving in the Pacific stage as a Merchant Marine in WWII, he attended Texas Christian University and later founded and successfully ran several companies with the most recent being Ins/Mark of America. He was very involved with and passionate about the Houston Association of Realtors and the Texas Association of Realtors. He was an avid golfer, loved to travel (especially to Mexico) and loved to spend time with his family and helped develop the Outreach Center of West Houston. A devout Christian, Bill attended Chapelwood Methodist Church
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Sartain, his sons John William Sartain and Russell Alan Sartain, his brothers Gene Sartain, Jr. and Bob Sartain and his sister Wanda Sartain. He is survived by his sister Linda Sartain; granddaughter Voss Sartain(Todd); and grandsons Russ Sartain (Lindsey) and Will Sartain (Jessica); his great-grandchildren, Maddie and Bayley Bowman, Sydney, Ellis and Langley Sartain and Hazely Lynn and Hunter Lee Sartain; his daughter in law Ruthmary Lovitt; and family friend Perla Cortez and her family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on February 13th, 1:00 PM at Pine Forest Country Club, 18003 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77084. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to the Outreach Center of West Houston
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 20, 2020