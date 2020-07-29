1/
William Shepherd
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William L. Shepherd
1939-2020
William "Bill" Shepherd passed away at the age of 80 on July 27, 2020 in Montgomery, Texas. Bill was born on August 25, 1939 to Ruth Ivy Shepherd and Guilford Cunningham Shepherd. He was raised in Silsbee, Texas with his older sister Janis Ruth, and younger sisters Bobby Jo, Sarah Ann (1953-1956) and Mary Elizabeth (1958-2018).
A proud Aggie, and active alum, Bill graduated from Texas A&M University in 1961 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After college, he served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany and spent his free time roaming Europe.
On his return to the U.S., Bill worked at the Johnson Space Center where he was part of a team that developed equipment used in the Apollo moon mission. He then worked for many years at Baker Hughes where he designed and tested products for oil and gas drilling. In the 1990s, Bill started his own company, WLS Drilling Products, designing and manufacturing his own line of rotary drill bits in partnership with JSC Volgaburmash in Samara, Russia. He holds multiple patents in the industry.
Bill is survived by his wife of 30 years, Barbara Ahrling Shepherd; his daughter, Marlene Shepherd and daughter-in-law Rachel Martinez; his grandson William Hansen Shepherd and step-grandchildren Mateo and Harper; sisters Janis Wood and Bobby Jo Clawson, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Barbara and family will hold a celebration of Bill's life later in the year at their ranch in Richards, Texas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graceful Memorial Chapel
3160 Brownie Campbell Rd.
Houston, TX 77038
(678) 603-1666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Graceful Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved