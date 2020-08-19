William Shepherd Cochran III
1940-2020
William Shepherd Cochran III, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, the 15th of August 2020. A fifth generation Houstonian, born on the 24th of January 1940, was 80 years of age.
He attended the Kinkaid school in Houston and graduated from the Hill School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Bill was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity at the University of Texas and graduated from Texas A&M.
On the 1st of February 2020, he was diagnosed with esophageal/stomach cancer. As with everything in his life, he took this challenge on with perseverance, dignity, determination and a win-win spirit.
He was passionate in everything he did, including sports and hobbies of which he had many. He excelled in all he did. A man of remarkable discipline and enthusiasm.
Bill and his wife, Mary Peyton, moved to Waxhaw, North Carolina, thirteen years ago from Houston. They found "Heaven's Gate," their home, and thoroughly enjoyed living in the country.
Bill supposedly retired, but couldn't stop doing what he did in Houston, continuing his real estate development. His first project in Waxhaw was Wildwood Estates and it grew from there. He made many friends in the area whom he cherished.
All who knew him would marvel in all he had done in his lifetime.... Polo, offshore fishing, hunting, flying (P51), master woodworker, competitive pistol shooting and most recently, sporting clays. His latest goal was to shoot 100 straight in his 80th year... he shot 96 just the other day!
Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Peyton Cochran; two brothers and one sister in Houston; four daughters, Lynn, Carla (Jud), Lydia (Chris) and Alexandra (Kevin); seven grandchildren, Wagner, Mitchell, Caroline, Rebecca Anne, Mary Scott, Avery and Woodson; and many friends.
The family will gather for a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements for a memorial service and celebration of his life at Second Baptist Church are pending for when attendance restrictions are relaxed or lifted and will be announced when confirmed.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in his name be directed to CaringBridge, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 6032, Albert Lea, MN, 56007-6632, or by phone at 651-789-2300
